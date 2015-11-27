German consumer morale inches down less than expected before Christmas

A general view shows the the Christmas market of main shopping street Kurfuerstendamm in Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - - Morale among German consumers declined less than expected running into December and the willingness to buy even improved, a survey showed on Friday, a sign Christmas shoppers in Europe’s largest economy are prepared to open their wallets.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, inched down to 9.3 points from 9.4 points in the

previous month.

This was the lowest reading since February this year, but came in slightly above a Reuters consensus forecast of 9.2 points.

Confidence in the economy among German consumers decreased for the sixth months running, although at a significantly slower

pace.

The decline is mainly linked to concerns over the labour market, GfK’s survey showed, with 69 percent of all respondents expecting an increase in unemployment due to the record influx of up to one million asylum seekers this year.

Still, consumer enthusiasm among Germans appears unfazed by the developments, with the important sub-index for willingness

to buy climbing by three points to a 48.9 reading.

This corresponds to upbeat retail figures in the first nine months of this year and suggests that private consumption

continues to be a key pillar of support for Germany’s economy. This month’s GfK survey was concluded before the attacks in

Paris on Nov 13.

Although it remains to be seen whether fears of similar attacks will dampen German consumers’ shopping plans, GfK

analyst Rolf Buerkl said he was optimistic for this year’s Christmas sales.

“It is possible that a few people here and there will avoid going to the Christmas market or visiting a shopping mall,” Buerkl said. But this might ultimately benefit online sales.

DEC 15 NOV 15 DEC 14

Consumer Climate 9.3 9.4 8.7

Consumer Climate NOV 15 OCT 15 NOV 14

Components

- willingness to 48.9 45.9 47.5

buy

- income 44.4 47.7 48.5

expectations

- business cycle -5.3 -2.9 1.6

expectations

NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in

comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption.

The ”willingness to buy“ indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: ”Do you

think now is a good time to buy major items?” The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.