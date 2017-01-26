German consumer morale brightens, highest reading for five months

A man carries a shopping bag in the colours of the German national flag in downtown Hanover June 26, 2012.

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German consumers improved further heading into February to reach its highest in five months, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting shoppers remain upbeat despite the Berlin Christmas market attack and increased political uncertainties.

The slightly stronger-than-expected data, published by the Nuremberg-based GfK institute, gave some reassurance that household spending will continue to propel growth in Germany in the first quarter of 2017.

The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 10.2 from 9.9 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since September and compared with an average forecast of a reading of 10.0 in a Reuters poll.

"Consumer confidence is starting 2017 on an extremely positive note," GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said, adding that households' overall economic expectations improved the fourth consecutive month to hit their highest level since June 2015.

The German economy grew by 1.9 percent in 2016, the strongest rate in half a decade, helped by higher household and state spending. The government expects the economic upturn to continue in 2017, albeit at a slower pace of 1.4 percent.

As a result of the overall solid economic performance, consumers' income expectations improved further and their propensity to buy increased significantly, the survey showed.

"Consumers are continuing to brave the storm triggered by the insecurity regarding the future actions of the new U.S. President and the outcome of Brexit," Buerkl said.

U.S President Donald Trump has warned German car companies that he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market. [nL5N1F61VQ]

"In addition, it is clear that the ... attack in Berlin just before Christmas did not impair economic optimism in the long term," Buerkl added.

For consumers, the solid labor market with its record-high employment levels and the resulting pay hikes is significantly more important than external factors, he added.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack in which a rejected asylum seeker from Tunisia drove a truck into a Christmas market on Dec. 19, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more. [nL5N1EI1LY] [nL5N1EE5EG]

FEB 17 JAN 17 FEB 16

Consumer climate 10.2 9.9 9.4

Consumer climate components JAN 17 DEC 16 JAN 16

- willingness to buy 57.6 48.0 52.7

- income expectations 58.3 55.6 47.2

- business cycle expectations 21.6 16.4 4.2

NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.

((FOR BACKGROUND AND HISTORICAL DATA, DOUBLE-CLICK ON))