German consumer morale brightens unexpectedly heading into September

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The mood among German consumers improved unexpectedly heading into September, hitting one of the highest levels in the past 15 years despite external shocks such as Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Friday.

The surprisingly strong data, published by the Nuremberg-based GfK institute, offered another sign that household spending will keep supporting growth in Europe's largest economy while trade prospects are more clouded. Record-high employment, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs are boosting the spending power of Germans.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 10.2 going into September after dipping to 10.0 in the previous month. The reading was stronger than the Reuters consensus forecast of 9.9 and the highest since June 2015, when the index reached the same level. Before that, it was only higher in October 2001.

"The Brits' decision to leave the EU only seems to have caused temporary uncertainty among German consumers," GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said. That contrasted with the latest business climate index from the Ifo institute that showed morale among German company executives deteriorating sharply with Brexit risks clouding their outlook.

Consumers were more upbeat about their earnings for the next year, with the index for income expectations rising more than eight points to 58.3 -- the second-highest level on record. Willingness to buy improved to 57.3, which was also the second-highest value ever recorded by GfK. "The German consumers' appetite to buy thus remains unabated – despite the Brexit decision and terror threat," Buerkl said.

A sub-index measuring consumer expectations for economic development in the coming months inched down to 8.6 points, however. "While consumers are rather reserved about overall economic development in the future, they are downright euphoric about their own financial situations," Buerkl said.

The solid state of the German job market means employees have hardly any concerns about losing their jobs. "This provides a solid basis for planning for the future, especially with regard to large purchases," Buerkl said. In addition, the European Central Bank is sending signals that interest rates will remain low in the coming months, he added. "This should also boost consumption."

Berlin expects domestic demand to drive overall growth of 1.7 percent this year, which would be on a par with last year. Exports are unlikely to contribute much to overall growth as demand from major trading partners wanes and orders from emerging markets slow.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.