German gov't expects about 1.5 percent growth this year and next - source
January 26, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

German gov't expects about 1.5 percent growth this year and next - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during the session "Global Responsibilities in a Digital Age" in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government expects the economy to grow by around 1.5 percent this year, compared with its previous prediction for 1.3 percent, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The source said Berlin expected Europe’s largest economy to expand by around 1.5 percent in 2016 as well - on a par with its performance in 2014.

Economists say lower oil prices and a weak euro should help Germany, a major exporter, this year.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
