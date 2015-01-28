FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German gov't says sees economy growing by 1.5 percent in 2015
January 28, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

German gov't says sees economy growing by 1.5 percent in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A plant belonging to Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer is seen in Leverkusen December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said on Wednesday that it expected Europe’s largest economy to grow by 1.5 percent in 2015, on a par with its performance in 2014, confirming what sources had already told Reuters.

In October the government had predicted the German economy would grow by 1.3 percent this year.

The government said the number of people in work would rise to a new record high of 42.8 million in 2015, adding that higher employment and bigger paychecks would help boost the domestic economy this year.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

