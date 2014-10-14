FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No reason to think Germany in recession, economy minister says
October 14, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

No reason to think Germany in recession, economy minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday lower German growth forecasts were due to crises in Ukraine and the Middle East and a slowdown in export markets around the world, but there was no reason to think the country was in a recession.

The government lowered its growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015 to 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, from 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent, increasing concerns that Germany will slip into recession after contracting in the second quarter.

“I can’t think of any argument to say Germany is in recession or that we need to abandon our debt plans,” Gabriel told reporters, referring to the government’s target of a balanced budget next year with no new debt.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin; writing by Alexandra Hudson

