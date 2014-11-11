FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's economic advisers see one percent growth in 2015 - Sueddeutsche
November 11, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's economic advisers see one percent growth in 2015 - Sueddeutsche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Hapag Lloyd containers stacked at the shipping terminal Altenwerder in the harbour of Hamburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s panel of economic advisors expects growth of 1 percent next year in Europe’s biggest economy and will cut its forecasts for this year to 1.2 percent from 1.9 percent, the Sueddeutsche newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The panel, which formally announces its latest forecasts on Wednesday, has made the adjustments due to geopolitical risks and unfavourable developments in the euro zone, said the newspaper, without citing its sources.

Other economists and the government have already cut their forecasts for this year.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers

