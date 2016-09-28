FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German institutes revise up 2016 growth forecast to 1.9 percent
September 28, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

German institutes revise up 2016 growth forecast to 1.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People relax on steps covered with graffiti in the Mauer Park during a sunny spring day in Berlin, April 2, 2011.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes have revised up their 2016 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent, several sources familiar with a report due to be presented to the government told Reuters on Wednesday.

The institutes revised down their estimate for 2017 growth to 1.4 percent from their previous forecast of 1.5 percent, the sources said.

The German economy expanded by 1.7 percent last year.

The institutes are due to publish their report on the outlook for the economy on Thursday. The institutes' forecasts form the basis for the government's own predictions.

Reporting by Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
