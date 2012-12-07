FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government in "no doubt" economy still growing
December 7, 2012 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

German government in "no doubt" economy still growing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech during a meeting with Portuguese-German businessmen in Lisbon November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is convinced that the euro zone’s largest economy will continue growing despite a cut in the Bundesbank’s growth outlook that now points to only marginal growth in 2013, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“We have no doubt that we are still growing,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters. “There are many indicators and they don’t all point to a recession. The government is cautiously optimistic that we’ll keep growing.”

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller

