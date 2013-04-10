German economy gaining momentum: economy ministry

Cars for export stand in a parking area at a shipping terminal in the harbour of the northern German town of Bremerhaven, late October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is gaining momentum after contraction in the fourth quarter, with a rosy labor market, a positive trend in retail sales and strong industrial orders all galvanizing the domestic market, the economy ministry said in a report.

“Expectations of a recovery after the winter half of the year were based up to now on a slight improvement in the global economy and stronger sentiment indicators. Now however signs of a pick up in industrial orders, a key area for growth, are supporting this expectation,” it said.

Despite a decline in German exports in February, the report said firms’ prospects would improve throughout 2013 as global economic momentum gained pace.

Germany’s economy, long resilient to the euro zone crisis, slowed in 2012 and output shrank by 0.6 percent in the final quarter. But economists expect it to skirt recession and to have returned to weak growth in the first three months of 2013.

The government expects an expansion of 0.4 percent for the whole of 2013.