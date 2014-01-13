FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany only grew slightly in 2013 - economy ministry
January 13, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Germany only grew slightly in 2013 - economy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks out of a United Colors of Benetton store offering up to 50 percent discount during winter sales in Berlin, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is likely to have grown only slightly in 2013 due to a weak winter but growth is now picking up, the country’s economy ministry said in its monthly report on Monday.

“The German economy is gathering speed after a weak winter,” the ministry, now run by Deputy Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, said in a statement.

“Economic performance ... is likely to have increased further in the final quarter of the year. Gross domestic product for the year 2013 as a whole, however, will be only slightly above that of the previous year, given the past weak winter half of the year,” it added.

The country’s statistics office will publish 2013 GDP data on Wednesday.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt

