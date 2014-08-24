FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finmin sees quick economic recovery after weak second quarter: Spiegel
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 24, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

German finmin sees quick economic recovery after weak second quarter: Spiegel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry expects Europe’s biggest economy to bounce back after a weak second quarter and thinks growth may even exceed the government’s current forecast of 1.8 percent for this year, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday.

“There is a chance of more favorable economic developments than expected, especially on the domestic side,” said an internal ministry document quoted by the magazine.

This scenario is based on the likelihood that the labor market and future consumer and investor confidence will be stronger than previously predicted.

Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and the Statistics Office placed the blame largely on weaker foreign trade. Uncertainty about risks from the Ukraine crisis and from conflicts in the Middle East has made some economists more cautious.

The document quoted by Der Spiegel also said that the euro zone recovery could turn out to be stronger than expected.

The Ukraine crisis and “geopolitical tensions” were named as risks for the German economy in the document, said the magazine.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.