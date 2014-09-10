FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Geopolitical conflicts weighing on German economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy remains on track for expansion but geopolitical conflicts and weakness elsewhere in the euro zone are weighing on growth, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

“The global economy is growing but at a weaker pace than expected,” the report said. “Alongside structural challenges in many areas, geopolitical conflicts are preventing a better performance. They are increasing uncertainty and influencing corporate decisions.”

The ministry said growth impulses were coming from the United States and some Asian emerging markets. But a faltering euro zone recovery, weakness in Japan, Russia and Latin America, as well as uneven growth in China were weighing on Germany.

“Overall, economic conditions abroad are not as positive as was previously assumed,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
