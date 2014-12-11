FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economic recovery is hesitant but strengthening, ministry says
December 11, 2014

German economic recovery is hesitant but strengthening, ministry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy continues to recover but with only limited dynamism, the economy ministry said on Thursday, adding there were however signs it was gradually gaining momentum and the weaker euro and oil prices should provide a medium-term boost.

“The recovery of the German economy is, for the time being, only progressing hesitantly,” the ministry said in a statement.

Europe’s largest economy only narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter after contracting in the second but the outlook for the fourth quarter is somewhat better, with business and investor morale both picking up in November.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

