BERLIN The German economy, Europe's largest, picked up speed at the beginning of this year, lifted by a robust industrial sector and rising employment that is supporting private consumption, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The German economy's rate of expansion accelerated somewhat in the first quarter," the ministry said in a statement.

In the final three months of 2016, the economy grew by 0.4 percent.

