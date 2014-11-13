FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy averted recession in third quarter: ministry
November 13, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

German economy averted recession in third quarter: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Hapag Lloyd containers stacked at the shipping terminal Altenwerder in the harbour of Hamburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy dodged a technical recession in the third quarter, with private consumption and trade supporting modest growth, a senior official in the economy ministry said on Thursday, a day before quarterly GDP data are published.

“We are not expecting a recession. We don’t anticipate a contraction in the third quarter,” Jeromin Zettelmeyer, the head of the economic policy section at the ministry told Reuters.

“Private consumption remains supportive and foreign trade should also make a small positive contribution.”

The German economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter of the year and some economists are expecting another negative number in the July-September period, a result which would put Europe’s largest economy into a technical recession.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.1 percent in the third quarter.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Noah Barkin

