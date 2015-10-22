Risks to German economy rise due to weaker China, VW: finance ministry

BERLIN, (Reuters) - The risks to German industry have risen due to the economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets and uncertainty generated by the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal, the Finance Ministry said.
In its October monthly report, the ministry said on Thursday
that economic indicators pointed to a temporary slowdown in
manufacturing and foreign trade in the third quarter.
Last week, the German government slightly lowered its growth
forecast to 1.7 percent for this year, blaming an economic
slowdown in China and other emerging markets, but stuck to its
prediction of a 1.8 percent expansion next year.
The Finance Ministry pointed to business confidence as
reflecting expectations that industry would continue to grow.
”The risks for German industry have, however, recently
intensified due to the economic weakening in China as well as
other emerging economies, and due to the not thus far assessable
impact from the crisis at Volkswagen,” the ministry said.
Volkswagen says it can bounce back in two to three years
from the scandal over its rigging of diesel emissions tests.
The government is worried about the risk of job
losses.
In its report, the Finance Ministry said domestic demand,
especially private consumption, is the most important driver of
the moderate growth in the German economy.
”Next year, increasingly positive impetus should come from
the expected global economic recovery,” the ministry added.
Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Paul Carrel/Ruth; Pitchford