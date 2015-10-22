FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risks to German economy rise due to weaker China, VW: finance ministry
October 22, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

Risks to German economy rise due to weaker China, VW: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a joint news conference with French Economy Minister Christine Lagarde after a Franco-German Economic and Financial Council at the Economy Ministry in Paris July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN, (Reuters) - The risks to German industry have risen due to the economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets and uncertainty generated by the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal, the Finance Ministry said.

In its October monthly report, the ministry said on Thursday

that economic indicators pointed to a temporary slowdown in

manufacturing and foreign trade in the third quarter.

Last week, the German government slightly lowered its growth

forecast to 1.7 percent for this year, blaming an economic

slowdown in China and other emerging markets, but stuck to its

prediction of a 1.8 percent expansion next year.

The Finance Ministry pointed to business confidence as

reflecting expectations that industry would continue to grow.

”The risks for German industry have, however, recently

intensified due to the economic weakening in China as well as

other emerging economies, and due to the not thus far assessable

impact from the crisis at Volkswagen,” the ministry said.

Volkswagen says it can bounce back in two to three years

from the scandal over its rigging of diesel emissions tests.

The government is worried about the risk of job

losses.

In its report, the Finance Ministry said domestic demand,

especially private consumption, is the most important driver of

the moderate growth in the German economy.

”Next year, increasingly positive impetus should come from

the expected global economic recovery,” the ministry added.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Paul Carrel/Ruth; Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
