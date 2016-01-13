German economy probably grew in fourth quarter: economy ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s largest economy probably expanded in the fourth quarter of 2015 as employment and real incomes increased even as industrial activity cooled, the German economy ministry said in its monthly report published on Wednesday.
It added that the arrival of 1.1 million asylum seekers last year was boosting private consumption, which alongside a healthy job market, low interest rates and higher wages was helping offset headwinds from the global economy.
