German economy to expand despite global concerns, EconMin says

File photo of a worker walking through finished steel bars of different quality and size outside at the steel mill of German steel maker Lech-Stahlwerke GmbH in Meitingen near Augsburg October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy got off to a good start in 2016 and remains on a solid growth path despite headwinds from slowing emerging markets that affect the key export sector, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.

“The growth perspectives of the world economy have further deteriorated in the past month,” the ministry said. “Against this backdrop German exports remained slightly depressed at the start of the year.”

The ministry added that the economic sentiment had deteriorated over concern about a slowdown in China and other emerging markets and financial markets turbulences.

Record high employment, strong local consumption, low oil prices and a weaker euro, should continue to provide an impulse to the German economy, the ministry said.