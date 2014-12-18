Ifo economist: Signs of economic trend change mounting in Germany

MUNICH (Reuters) - Signs of a change in trend in the German economy are increasing, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday, adding neither Russia’s falling rouble nor an injection of cash by the European Central Bank will have a direct effect on Germany.

“The crucial question is how Moscow responds to its weakening currency and whether this increases the political crisis. That could increase market insecurity,” he said.

German business morale rose in December for the second month running, the Ifo survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is on course to pick up in the fourth quarter after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third.