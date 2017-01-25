FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
No Trump effect yet on German business sentiment, says Ifo economist
January 25, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 7 months ago

No Trump effect yet on German business sentiment, says Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bull figure is pictured in front of the German share price index DAX board at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt January 25, 2013.Lisi Niesner

MUNICH (Reuters) - There has been no effect so far on German business sentiment from the first few days in office of U.S. President Donald Trump, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Wednesday.

He said German firms were waiting for actions from Trump, not just words and nothing has yet been decided on protectionist measures.

"There is no Trump effect seen in this numbers as export expectations have risen, even in the car industry," said Wohlrabe.

Trump has warned German car companies such as BMW (BMWG.DE) that he plans to impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market.

Ifo was sticking to its forecast that the German economy would grow by 1.5 percent this year despite an unexpected fall in the business morale index in January.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

