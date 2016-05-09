FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says it is 'a bit more' optimistic on German growth forecast
May 9, 2016 / 12:03 PM / a year ago

IMF says it is 'a bit more' optimistic on German growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The skyline is photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has become a bit more optimistic regarding its 2016 growth forecast for the German economy than in April when it projected an economic expansion of 1.5 percent, a senior IMF official said on Monday.

“For now, we are a bit more optimistic than in April,” Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF’s European department, told a news conference in Berlin.

The German government last month stuck to its forecast of 1.7 percent for this year, despite a slowdown in emerging markets, as strong domestic demand is replacing exports as the main pillar of Europe’s largest economy.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

