IMF says it is 'a bit more' optimistic on German growth forecast

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has become a bit more optimistic regarding its 2016 growth forecast for the German economy than in April when it projected an economic expansion of 1.5 percent, a senior IMF official said on Monday.

“For now, we are a bit more optimistic than in April,” Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF’s European department, told a news conference in Berlin.

The German government last month stuck to its forecast of 1.7 percent for this year, despite a slowdown in emerging markets, as strong domestic demand is replacing exports as the main pillar of Europe’s largest economy.