Germany's BDI expects economy to grow by almost 2 percent in 2016

(Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association expects Europe’s biggest economy to grow by almost 2 two percent in 2016 but it also warned of uncertainties and various geopolitical risks.

BDI leader Ulrich Grillo said that Germany’s current economic upturn depended on special factors such as low oil prices, low interest rates and a weak euro.

He also said that geopolitical risks, such as conflicts in the Middle East and the Ukraine, could affect German economic development.