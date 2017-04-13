FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German annual inflation confirmed at 1.5 percent year-on-year in March
April 13, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 4 months ago

German annual inflation confirmed at 1.5 percent year-on-year in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Women inspect a shop with reduced goods in the western city of Herne September 11, 2012.Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European countries, rose by 0.1 percent in March from the previous month and jumped by 1.5 percent from the previous year, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday.

The March reading marked the first slowdown in annual inflation in nearly a year. In February it rose to the highest level since August 2012 and it was the first time since September 2012 that it surpassed the European Central Bank's stability target of just under 2 percent for the euro zone.

On a non-harmonized basis, consumer price inflation for March was also confirmed. The national index rose by 0.2 percent from February and increasing by 1.6 percent from the previous year.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr

