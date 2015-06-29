Negligible German inflation suggests ECB policy yet to bite

BERLIN (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may have slowed more sharply than previously expected in June after German consumer prices barely increased in the month, a sign that the European Central Bank’s money-printing has yet to take hold.

Preliminary data for Europe’s largest economy showed on Monday that consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European countries (HCIP), inched up by only 0.1 percent on the year, a steep drop from the 0.7 percent increase in May.

It was the weakest reading since February and far below the Reuters consensus forecast of a yearly increase of 0.4 percent.

“June’s sharp fall in German HICP inflation confirmed that underlying price pressures have remained very subdued even in the euro-zone’s strongest economy,” said Capital Economics analyst Jennifer McKeown.

She added this implied that inflation in the euro zone as a whole might have slowed more sharply than previously forecast too.

“While weakness in Germany will be partly offset by the rise in Spanish inflation... we now see euro-zone inflation falling to about zero in June,” McKeown said.

Spanish inflation was flat year-on-year in June following price falls a month earlier.

DOWNSIDE RISKS

The euro zone data is due on Tuesday (5:00 a.m. EDT). A consensus forecast previously had predicted annual consumer prices in the currency bloc to rise by 0.2 percent in June after an increase of 0.3 percent in May.

But Commerzbank analyst Marco Wagner said the German inflation data was now adding downside risks to this forecast.

While Germany’s federal statistics office does not publish a detailed breakdown of its inflation figure, data released on Monday from German states showed that the weak price pressure was partly due to an expected decline in energy inflation.

Another important driver appeared to have been a fall in the core rate as last month’s increases in leisure and package holiday inflation were largely reversed, analysts said.

“Today’s data offer every justification for the ECB to complete its QE program in full,” Capital Economics’ McKeown said, noting that additional monetary policy support would be needed to meet the inflation target for the region as a whole.

Under its quantitative easing scheme, the ECB is buying government bonds and other assets to pump around 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) into the economy, aiming to lift inflation toward its target rate of just under 2 percent.

The German statistics office said it would publish final consumer price data for June on July 14.