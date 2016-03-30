FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German inflation turns positive in March
March 30, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

German inflation turns positive in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer fills up a bag with nuts at the Original Unverpackt (Original Unpacked) zero-waste grocery store in Berlin's Kreuzberg district September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation turned positive in March, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the European Central Bank’s expansionary monetary policy is helping buoy prices in the euro zone.

German prices, harmonized to compare with other European countries (HICP), rose by 0.1 percent on the year after falling by 0.2 percent in February, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The March reading, far from the European Central Bank’s target for the whole euro zone of just below 2 percent, was stronger than expected. The Reuters consensus forecast was for annual consumer prices to fall by 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

