Oil prices up 2 percent on hopes of OPEC output cut
LONDON Oil prices rose around 2 percent on Tuesday, bouncing back from multi-month lows on optimism that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production to reduce a supply glut.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for globalization to be framed in multilateral agreements rather than see countries adopt protectionist measures, in a thinly veiled warning to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
"We are at the moment in a situation in the European Union, in our country and worldwide where there is an argument about how we want to shape globalization," Merkel told a meeting of Germany's BDA employers association.
"Globalization is happening. We can arrange it such that we strengthen multilateral instruments ... or such that we seal ourselves off and become protectionist," she said. "I am pleased that you, like me, are convinced that we must fashion globalization in a multilateral way."
In his campaign, Trump argued that international trade agreements had hurt U.S. workers and the country's competitiveness. He has promised to "get tough" on China and withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, which is still not finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple's stock extended recent losses on Monday after a warning that iPhone sales could suffer if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on campaign threats to impose new tariffs on China.
WASHINGTON A independent study of the financial costs and benefits of Wall Street 'stress tests' could be released as soon as Tuesday and may strengthen calls to reform U.S. banking rules, said sources familiar with the report.