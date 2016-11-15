German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a statement on the nomination of German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier as candidate for German President in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for globalization to be framed in multilateral agreements rather than see countries adopt protectionist measures, in a thinly veiled warning to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"We are at the moment in a situation in the European Union, in our country and worldwide where there is an argument about how we want to shape globalization," Merkel told a meeting of Germany's BDA employers association.

"Globalization is happening. We can arrange it such that we strengthen multilateral instruments ... or such that we seal ourselves off and become protectionist," she said. "I am pleased that you, like me, are convinced that we must fashion globalization in a multilateral way."

In his campaign, Trump argued that international trade agreements had hurt U.S. workers and the country's competitiveness. He has promised to "get tough" on China and withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, which is still not finalized.

