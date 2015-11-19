FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's economic upswing likely to continue: finance ministry
November 19, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's economic upswing likely to continue: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view shows the city skyline with the television tower in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s moderate economic upswing is likely to continue despite rising risks linked to a cooling in emerging markets as robust private consumption remains the key growth driver of Europe’s largest economy, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

In its November monthly report, the ministry said record employment, rising wages, low interest rates and cheaper energy prices were boosting Germans’ purchasing power, adding that the mood among company managers had recently improved.

“The overall conditions in Germany for economic activities of companies and consumers remain good so that the moderate economic upswing is likely to continue,” it said.

The ministry added that growth prospects for exporters in emerging markets were muted, but stronger demand from the United States and other euro zone economies helped compensate.

Recent data showed German exports to the United States and Britain surged in the first three quarters, helping companies to shrug off waning demand from China and Russia.

The German economy grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter after expanding 0.4 percent in the prior three months with net foreign trade being a drag while private and public consumption both increased.

The government expects strong private consumption and higher state spending on refugees to drive economic growth to 1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent next.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
