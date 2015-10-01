German factories post solid activity growth in September: PMI

A worker puts parts together at PIKO's model railway factory in the eastern German town of Sonneberg October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle Martin

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spurred by strong output from consumer goods producers and rising new orders, German manufacturers kept Europe’s biggest economy on a solid growth track in the third quarter, a survey showed on Thursday.

Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing, which makes up about one fifth of the German economy, fell to 52.3 in September from 53.3 in August.

That was slightly below a Reuters consensus forecast of 52.5, but still comfortably above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

“The average for the third quarter as a whole was the best in over a year, suggesting that the goods-producing sector should have a positive contribution to overall GDP in Q3,” Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike said.

New business continued to rise at a solid rate with the respective sub-index coming in at its second-strongest level in 17 months, partly as a result of increased export demand.

Companies cited the weak euro and improving demand from the United States as the main drivers for new export business, despite a slight fall of the sub-index from 52.8 in August to 51.5 in September.

“The combination of rising backlogs and increased new orders suggest that companies will continue to scale up production levels, at least in the short term,” Kolodseike added.

The ongoing drop in input prices, associated with lower oil and energy prices by some manufacturers, was the strongest since February and resulted in the first reduction in selling prices for seven months.

The strong rise in output among consumer goods producers seems to underline the sentiment that consumer spending will propel growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

Retail sales data released on Wednesday showed robust domestic demand so far this year and economists said the arrival of record numbers of migrants would support the economy.