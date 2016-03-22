German private sector growth holds steady in March on strong services

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Growth in Germany’s private sector was steady in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, helped by a solid upturn in the services industry that made up for a slowdown among manufacturers suffering from weak foreign demand.
Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)
, which tracks the manufacturing and services
activity that accounts for more than two-thirds of the German
economy, remained at 54.1, unchanged from February.
That reading was comfortably above the 50 line that
separates growth from contraction, as it has been for 35 months.
But while growth in services accelerated,
manufacturers saw their lowest rise in output since
November 2014, with the headline figure of the sub-index dipping
to 50.4 from 50.5 the previous month.
That slip was largely due to a drop in exports caused by
weak demand overseas, Markit chief economist Chris Williamson
said.
”Maybe we’ll see the foreign demand trend reverse itself
and, as more stimulus comes through, we’ll see the industrial
sector pick up again,” Williamson added, referring to the
European Central Bank’s ultra-loose policy stance.
He dampened expectations of a quick upturn, saying many of
the underlying indicators were telling ”a broader story of
weakness.”
Overall, new business in Germany’s private sector rose by
the weakest rate in eight months and the rate of job creation
slowed for the third month running to the weakest in almost a
year.
In March, input prices plummeted by the sharpest rate since
August 2009 and declined for the third month running,
confronting Europe’s biggest economy with ”huge deflationary
pressure”, Williamson said.
But the rise in the composite PMI pointed to moderate growth
in the first quarter.
”As we didn’t have a further decline this month, you’re now
looking at 0.3 or even 0.4 percent growth for Germany, so the
prospects are a little brighter now,” Williamson said.
