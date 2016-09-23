German private sector growth slows to 16-month low in Sept: PMI

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Growth in Germany's private

sector slowed to a 16-month low in September, hampered by a

near-stagnation of output in services, a survey showed on

Friday, suggesting Europe's biggest economy may have lost

momentum in the third quarter.

Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),

which tracks the manufacturing and services activity that

accounts for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to

52.7 in September from 53.3 in August.

This was below the Reuters forecast for 53.4 but remained

above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to a

three-month high, pointing to ongoing solid growth, while output

in the services sector fell unexpectedly to the lowest level in

more than three years.

"A big concern is the divergent trends within the economy,

with service providers struggling to eke out any meaningful

growth," said Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike.

"The PMI points to the weakest rise in business activity

since the summer of 2013."

The rosy picture for manufacturers contrasts with other

recent data that showed growth in industrial orders nearly

halted in July and factory output and exports fell unexpectedly.

In the PMI survey, firms noted the strongest rise in new

export orders since the beginning of 2014, citing higher demand

from Asia and the United States.

This suggests that exports may strengthen a little bit more

than expected later in the year, although not to a substantial

degree, Markit economist Rob Dawson told reporters.

Service providers were hit by weak inflows of new business

and a fall in backlogs of work.

"Today's survey data are a clear indication that German

economic growth has slowed in the third quarter," said

Kolodseike.

Strong private consumption, higher state spending and rising

construction activity helped the economy to grow by 0.7 percent

in the first quarter and by 0.4 percent in the second.

But it is expected to lose steam in the second half of this

year, hampered by sluggish foreign demand which the finance

ministry believes will subdue factory output.

