German private sector growth slows to 16-month low in Sept: PMI

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Growth in Germany's private
sector slowed to a 16-month low in September, hampered by a
near-stagnation of output in services, a survey showed on
Friday, suggesting Europe's biggest economy may have lost
momentum in the third quarter.
Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
which tracks the manufacturing and services activity that
accounts for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to
52.7 in September from 53.3 in August.
This was below the Reuters forecast for 53.4 but remained
above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
Growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to a
three-month high, pointing to ongoing solid growth, while output
in the services sector fell unexpectedly to the lowest level in
more than three years.
"A big concern is the divergent trends within the economy,
with service providers struggling to eke out any meaningful
growth," said Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike.
"The PMI points to the weakest rise in business activity
since the summer of 2013."
The rosy picture for manufacturers contrasts with other
recent data that showed growth in industrial orders nearly
halted in July and factory output and exports fell unexpectedly.
In the PMI survey, firms noted the strongest rise in new
export orders since the beginning of 2014, citing higher demand
from Asia and the United States.
This suggests that exports may strengthen a little bit more
than expected later in the year, although not to a substantial
degree, Markit economist Rob Dawson told reporters.
Service providers were hit by weak inflows of new business
and a fall in backlogs of work.
"Today's survey data are a clear indication that German
economic growth has slowed in the third quarter," said
Kolodseike.
Strong private consumption, higher state spending and rising
construction activity helped the economy to grow by 0.7 percent
in the first quarter and by 0.4 percent in the second.
But it is expected to lose steam in the second half of this
year, hampered by sluggish foreign demand which the finance
ministry believes will subdue factory output.
