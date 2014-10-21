Germany's Schaeuble warns of global asset price bubbles

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Tuesday that higher public debt and surplus levels of global liquidity could be setting the stage for new asset price bubbles.
Addressing a VDMA engineering association conference, Schaeuble also said a weaker euro was helping German exporters and reiterated his line that the failure of some European countries to implement structural reforms had contributed to economic weakness.
Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin