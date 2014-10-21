Germany's Schaeuble warns of global asset price bubbles

Germany's Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schauble speaks during a discussion on "A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders" during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Tuesday that higher public debt and surplus levels of global liquidity could be setting the stage for new asset price bubbles.

Addressing a VDMA engineering association conference, Schaeuble also said a weaker euro was helping German exporters and reiterated his line that the failure of some European countries to implement structural reforms had contributed to economic weakness.