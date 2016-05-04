FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany revises up 2016 total tax estimate by 5 billion euros
May 4, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Germany revises up 2016 total tax estimate by 5 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has raised its tax revenue estimates for this year by 5.0 billion euros ($5.75 billion), Finance Minster Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, citing an economic upswing and record-high employment.

“The tax estimates show that we are in a stronger position to deal with the current challenges without net new debts,” Schaeuble said, with reference to the cost of dealing with a record influx of migrants into Germany last year.

But he added there was no fiscal leeway for the government to meet ministries’ additional spending wishes.

The finance ministry’s panel of tax experts put this year’s total tax take - including Germany’s federal, state, municipal and EU revenues - at 691.2 billion euros, up from 686.2 billion euros at the last estimate in November.

