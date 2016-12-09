FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
German trade body lowers 2016 exports growth forecast
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 9, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 8 months ago

German trade body lowers 2016 exports growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trucks carrying Hapag Lloyd containers pass a shipping terminal in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany July 18, 2016.Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BGA trade association said on Friday it would lower its 2016 growth forecast for exports to a "mini plus" from a previously projected 2 percent, hours after trade data showed exports rose less than expected in October.

"The forecast of 2 percent growth is no longer valid," a spokesman for the BGA told Reuters. "We will now go for a mini plus for this year."

The spokesman did not give more details.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Rene Wagner; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.