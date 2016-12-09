German trade body lowers 2016 exports growth forecast

Trucks carrying Hapag Lloyd containers pass a shipping terminal in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany July 18, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BGA trade association said on Friday it would lower its 2016 growth forecast for exports to a "mini plus" from a previously projected 2 percent, hours after trade data showed exports rose less than expected in October.

"The forecast of 2 percent growth is no longer valid," a spokesman for the BGA told Reuters. "We will now go for a mini plus for this year."

The spokesman did not give more details.