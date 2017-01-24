FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany raises growth forecast for 2017 exports, imports: government source
January 24, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bull figure is pictured in front of the German share price index DAX board at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt January 25, 2013.Lisi Niesner

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects both exports and imports to grow faster this year than previously forecast, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday, providing an optimistic outlook despite fears of protectionism under U.S. President Donald Trump.

The source in the right-left ruling coalition said the government expected exports to grow 2.8 percent in 2017, up from a previous forecast of 2.1 percent.

Imports are forecast to grow by 3.8 percent, up from a previous estimate of 3 percent.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal

