FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German unemployment hits lowest level since Dec 1991
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

German unemployment hits lowest level since Dec 1991

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment fell to its lowest level in more than two decades in February and consumer morale hit a more than 13-year high, boosting expectations that private consumption will help drive growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

Data from the Labour Office showed the number of people out of work in Germany decreased by 20,000 on a seasonally-adjusted basis to 2.812 million - the lowest since December 1991, just over a year after German reunification.

It fell further than forecast - a drop of 10,000 had been expected according to a Reuters poll.

The jobless rate stayed at a record low of 6.5 percent for a third straight month in February and remains the lowest since German reunification in 1990.

“Solid as a rock. The German labour market continues its success story, providing further evidence of strengthening domestic demand,” said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.

“Looking ahead, the labour market should remain a self-priming pump of the German economy and an important growth driver,” he added.

Separately, a survey by market research group GfK showed sentiment among shoppers jumping to its highest level since 2001 as low oil prices benefited households, freeing up cash for them to spend on other things.

Private consumption was the main growth driver at the end of 2014, and it looks set to keep driving the economy after Germany’s largest labour union won a wage deal on Tuesday that will benefit 3.7 million workers.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.