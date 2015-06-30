German unemployment falls for ninth straight month

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment fell for the ninth month in a row in June, with the jobless rate holding steady at a record low of 6.4 percent, reinforcing expectations that consumer spending will continue to drive growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

The Federal Labour Office reported on Tuesday that the seasonally-adjusted unemployment total dipped by 1,000 to 2.786 million, keeping the rate at 6.4 percent for the fourth straight month. That is the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

The drop was slightly smaller than expected. Economists polled by Reuters had been forecasting a drop of 5,000.