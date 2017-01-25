FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump policies could give impulse to global economy: German deputy finance minister
#Business News
January 25, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

Trump policies could give impulse to global economy: German deputy finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany October 4, 2016.Joachim Herrmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said it was too early to judge U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that his plans to increase state spending could give the global economy an extra push.

Spahn, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, also said that a certain level of tax competition on business locations was positive, but that limits were needed.

The head of Germany's BdB banking association, Michael Kemmer, said during a conference in Berlin that fears about a flaring up of the financial crisis as a consequence of financial deregulation in the U.S. were "excessively exaggerated".

Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr

