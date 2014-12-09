FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German labor costs increase at sharpest rate since early 2013
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 9, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

German labor costs increase at sharpest rate since early 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker is seen behind scaffoldings at a construction site near the Fernsehturm television tower in Berlin July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German labor costs rose in the third quarter at their sharpest rate since the start of 2013, data showed on Tuesday, in a likely boon to euro zone neighbors who should find this makes their goods more competitive.

The data from the federal statistics office showed the cost of work in Germany - made up of gross earnings and non-wage labor costs - rose by 2.3 percent adjusted for calendar effects between July and September from the same period a year earlier.

Employers spent 2.0 percent more on gross earnings and they also had to pay 3.4 percent more in non-wage labor costs.

German labor costs are rising faster than in most other European countries. European figures are yet to be published for the third quarter but in the April-June period, the cost of labor in Germany rose by 1.9 percent compared with the European average of a 1.2 percent gain, according to Eurostat figures.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.