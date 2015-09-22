FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German wages rose at fastest pace on record in Q2
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

German wages rose at fastest pace on record in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German real wages rose by 2.7 percent in the second quarter, the strongest increase since records began in 2008, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

The data showed the strongest increases on a pre-inflation, or nominal basis, were in eastern Germany and in the unskilled, low-wage sector, suggesting the introduction of an 8.50 euro minimum wage at the start of the year had an impact.

Low inflation also supported real wage growth. For the second quarter, consumer prices rose by just 0.5 percent, pulling nominal wage growth of 3.2 percent only marginally lower.

Real wages have now risen by more than 2 percent in three consecutive quarters. They lifted 2.5 percent in the first quarter and 2.2 percent in the last quarter of 2014.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.