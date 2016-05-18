German construction workers agree two-stage wage rise

A worker of German construction company Hochtief walks passed a sign that reads " Kepp off construction zone" at a construction site in Essen, western Germany March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - About 785,000 German construction workers agreed a wage rise with employers early on Wednesday, employers and union officials said, the third significant pay-hike agreed in recent weeks in Europe’s biggest economy.

With Germany relying increasingly on domestic demand rather than exports as a growth driver, its pay deals are closely watched. Last year, real wages rose 2.4 percent, their fastest pace since 1992, due to robust pay deals and low inflation.

Under the agreement, reached after 14 hours of talks, employees in western German states will get a rise of 4.6 percent and in eastern states 5.3 percent. The deal lasts 22 months.

IG Bau construction union had demanded a wage increase of 5.9 percent for its workers. Originally, employers had offered a two-stage hike of 3.1 percent for workers in the West and 4.5 percent for workers in the East.

IG Bau negotiator Dietmar Schaefers said talks were extremely difficult. “The result is a compromise which was not easy for either side. The talks nearly broke down several times,” he said.

Employers said they had gone a long way to accommodate the union. “Our employees will get a significant rise in weal wages due to low inflation,” said employer negotiator Frank Dupre.

Since reunification in 1990, German has adopted wage restraint which has helped keep inflation in check and unemployment relatively low, particularly in the last few years.

In April, German consumer prices, harmonized with other European countries, fell 0.3 percent on the year and the jobless rate remained stable at 6.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

But last week, the country’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, agreed a landmark deal with employers giving 3.8 million workers in the metalwork sector a two-stage pay rise of 4.8 percent over 21 months.

At the end of April, more than 2 million public sector employees clinched a 4.75 percent wage hike over this year and next.