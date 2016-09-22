FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German real wages rise 2.3 percent year/year in the second quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

German real wages rise 2.3 percent year/year in the second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, September 24, 2014.Thomas Peter/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German real wages rose by 2.3 percent on the year in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday, in another positive sign for private consumption which has become the main driver of growth in Europe's biggest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said nominal wages increased by 2.4 percent on the year between April and June while consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

The increase was mainly driven by strong wage hikes for workers in the real estate business, transport and logistics sector as well as catering industry.

In 2015, German real wages rose by 2.5 percent on the year, which was the strongest rate since 1992.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government introduced a national minimum wage of 8.50 euros ($9.54) per hour at the beginning of 2015, raising the purchasing power of low-income households.

In addition, favorable economic conditions and a continued upswing have enabled companies and unions to agree on robust pay hikes, also in 2016.

($1 = 0.8912 euros)

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.