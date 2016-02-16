German investor morale slips in February on looming global slowdown

Cranes stand at a construction site in Offenbach near Frankfurt in this March 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors worsened in February for a second month running due to a looming global economic slowdown and uncertainty over the effect of falling oil prices, a survey by ZEW think tank showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index fell to 1.0 points in February from 10.2 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 0.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 52.3 points from 59.7 in January.

The index was based on a survey of 214 analysts and investors conducted Feb. 1-15.