FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German investor morale slips in February on looming global slowdown
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 16, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

German investor morale slips in February on looming global slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cranes stand at a construction site in Offenbach near Frankfurt in this March 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors worsened in February for a second month running due to a looming global economic slowdown and uncertainty over the effect of falling oil prices, a survey by ZEW think tank showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index fell to 1.0 points in February from 10.2 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 0.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 52.3 points from 59.7 in January.

The index was based on a survey of 214 analysts and investors conducted Feb. 1-15.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.