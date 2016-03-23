Germany's economic advisors revise down 2016 growth forecast

An employee of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz observes the connection between the bodywork and the chassis of an A class (A-Klasse) model at their production line at the factory in Rastatt, Germany, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government’s panel of economic advisers on Wednesday slightly revised down their growth forecast for 2016, saying global economic uncertainties will marginally weigh down trade.

The advisors said they expect Europe’s largest economy to grow by 1.5 percent this year, 0.1 percentage points less than a previous forecast.

They added that the economy would continue to be boosted by consumption, a healthy job market, higher government spending and the European Central Bank’s expansive monetary policy.