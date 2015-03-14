Germany invites Egyptian president for state visit: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister on Saturday invited the Egyptian president for a state visit to Germany, the newspaper Handelsblatt reported in its online edition.

Sigmar Gabriel handed over the invitation on behalf of German Chancellor Angela Merkel when he met Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Saturday morning.

“The state of the whole region depends on the stability or instability of Egypt,” Gabriel told business representatives gathered for an investor conference in Scharm el-Scheikh, according to the newspaper.