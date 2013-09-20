FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel coalition in dead heat with opposition: Allensbach poll
#World News
September 20, 2013 / 2:09 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel coalition in dead heat with opposition: Allensbach poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she address media during a news conference at Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right coalition was in a dead heat against the combined leftist opposition in an opinion poll by the Allensbach institute that was released on Friday ahead of Sunday’s election.

The Allensbach poll also showed support for the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at 4.5 percent, or just below the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in parliament, one point up from its last poll on September 18.

The Allensbach poll found Merkel’s conservatives rising to 39.5 percent from 39 percent since September 18 while their coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), slipped half a point to 5.5 percent for a combined 45 percent.

The main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) were up 1 point to 27 percent while their allies, the environmentalist Greens, were down 2 points to 9 percent. The hardline Left party was unchanged at 9 percent in the Allensbach poll.

Other polls published on Friday and this week point to a tight result on Sunday, increasing the likelihood of a Merkel-led right-left “grand coalition” government.

Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum and Gareth Jones

