FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of Merkel's FDP allies offers to quit: party source
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 5 years ago

Head of Merkel's FDP allies offers to quit: party source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Angela Merkel’s Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, offered to step down as party chief on Monday despite a stronger-than-expected result for the FDP in a weekend state election, a party source said.

The source said Roesler, who leadership has been criticized because of the party’s slump in national opinion polls to as low as 2 percent, told a party meeting he was ready to step aside in favor of FDP parliamentary leader Rainer Bruederle.

There was no indication that Roesler’s colleagues were ready to accept his resignation offer.

The FDP defied forecasts that it would be ejected from the state assembly in Lower Saxony in Sunday’s vote and took 9.9 percent. But that was partly due to Merkel’s own Christian Democrats (CDU) splitting their ballots to save the FDP.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.