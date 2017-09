German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel (C) addresses supporters as she stands next to Hermann Groehe (R), CDU secretary general, after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) at party headquarters in Berlin September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on her victory in Sunday’s German election, inviting her to talks in Paris once her new government is formed, the French presidency said in a statement.

Hollande and Merkel had a conversation in which they expressed their wish to “pursue their close cooperation in order to take up the new challenges of Europe’s construction”, the statement said.