Anti-euro party could enter German parliament: poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - For the first time a new German anti-euro party has cleared the 5 percent threshold for entering parliament in an opinion poll, indicating Chancellor Angela Merkel might be unable to repeat her center-right coalition after Sunday’s election.

The INSA poll for Bild daily released on Thursday put Merkel’s conservatives on 38 percent and the FDP on 6 percent, giving a combined total of 44 percent - one percentage point lower than the total for the three left-of-center parties.

The poll, conducted after last Sunday’s state election in Bavaria, gave the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) 5 percent, the amount needed to enter the Bundestag lower house.

It put the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) on 28 percent, the Greens 8 percent and the hardline Left 9 percent.