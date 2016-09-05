FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Merkel unsatisfied with German state election result
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Merkel unsatisfied with German state election result

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks during ARD summer-interview infront of the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany August 28, 2016.Stefanie Loos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was unhappy about the results of Sunday's regional election, where her party was relegated to third place behind an anti-immigrant party but added her refugee policies have been right all along.

Merkel acknowledged her pro-refugee position in the last year had a lot to do with her conservative party's drubbing in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

"I'm very unsatisfied with the outcome of the election," Merkel told reporters. "Obviously it has something to do with the refugee question. But I nevertheless believe the decisions made were right and we have to continue to work on them."

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.